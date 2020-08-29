On The Job In Los Alamos: Working At The Cricket Window

On the job in Los Alamos is Ginny Roemer working Wednesday at The Cricket Window, 1247 Central Ave. Suite 213. Roemer is working with the Marimo Moss Balls, which can only be found in a few parts of the world. Marimo means ‘ball seaweed’ in Japanese. Marimo Moss Balls are believed in Japan to mend relationships and bring good luck. The Cricket Window offers vintage and artisan home goods and gifts. They carry eco-friendly products and support small batch artisans from all over the world. Many items are locally sourced. The Cricket Window is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call 202.445.8180, 505.660.7933 or click here. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com

Elements available to build a moss ball terrarium at the Cricket Window. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com